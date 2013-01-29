BRIEF-Ipopema Securities plan total FY 2016 div. payment of 1.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
NEW YORK Jan 29 Eric J. Gleacher has resigned as chairman of Gleacher & Co Inc and will leave the broker-dealer he founded in 1990.
The move, announced Tuesday, comes after Gleacher & Co said last year it was exploring the potential sale of the company.
Gleacher, 73, said he wanted to focus on business opportunities "outside the firm."
Gleacher founded the mergers and acquisitions department at Lehman Brothers in 1978 and later headed global mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley.
At Morgan Stanley, he advised private equity firm KKR & Co LP in its high-profile takeover battle for RJR Nabisco, which was featured in the bestselling book "Barbarians at the Gate."
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned trading revenues in the current quarter are set to fall at least 10% from a year ago as a lack of market volatility has slowed activity following the strong start to the year.