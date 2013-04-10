BRIEF-Assure Holdings Q1 EPS $0.12
* Assure Holdings Corp. announces record q1 financial results
April 10 Investment bank Gleacher & Co Inc said it was in preliminary discussions with a third party regarding a potential business combination.
The company also said it was exiting the fixed-income business which could affect 160 employees.
* People's Utah Bancorp- on may 31 co, unit entered into a merger agreement with Town & Country Bank, Inc - sec filing