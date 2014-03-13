BRIEF-Bank of Shanghai's 2016 net profit up 10 pct, plans preference share issue
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
March 13 Gleacher & Co Inc said its board approved a plan to liquidate its assets and distribute them to shareholders, capping years of struggle that resulted in the company shutting its main investment banking business last year.
New York-based Gleacher & Co, founded by M&A veteran Eric Gleacher, never fully recovered from a slump in the merger and advisory business and last posted a profit in the December quarter of 2011. Gleacher left the company in January 2013.
The company said on Thursday it expects to make an initial liquidating distribution of about $20 million, or $3.23 per share, to stockholders.
In addition, the company could pay stockholders between $40 million and $70 million based on reserves remaining after paying off potential claims and obligations.
Apart from exiting the investment business, Gleacher sold its mortgage-origination unit, closed its equities and fixed income businesses and fired more than 100 traders and bankers in the last two years.
The company also reported on Thursday a smaller fourth-quarter loss, helped by investment gains.
Gleacher lost $2.9 million, or 37 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $11.2 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Gleacher shares closed at $11.31 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, valuing the company at $71 million.
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)
ZURICH, April 23 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its available policy tools to stem any upward pressure on the Swiss franc that might result from France's presidential elections, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.