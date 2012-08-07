Aug 7 Gleacher & Co Inc, the
12-year-old investment bank founded by merger and acquisition
veteran Eric Gleacher, is struggling to retain its listing on
the Nasdaq Stock Market amid continuing losses and a plummeting
stock price.
Gleacher, which in the past year has installed new
management, dropped its equities trading unit and pushed to
bolster its mortgage banking business, said on Tuesday that it
had lost $60.8 million from continuing operations in the second
quarter following a $4.7 million loss in the first quarter. In
the second quarter of 2011, it had a gain of $1.3 million.
Gleacher shares have traded below $1 since early May,
jeopardizing the company's ability to remain listed on the
Nasdaq Stock Market.
"We are in discussions with Nasdaq on that particular
issue," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Hughes said on a
conference call with analysts. "We don't have a solution yet."
Hughes, who joined the company in May 2011, has made major
strategic changes to reverse its history of high expenses and
low returns. He is now shedding assets to counter the mistaken
impression that the company's capital is insufficient to support
its inventories of securities, he said.
"When we arrived, we found a cultural problem as well as a
math problem," he said on the call. "There is always a cost to a
change in direction of a company or a business."
Gleacher's net loss of $60.8 million translated to a loss of
51 cents a share, or a deficit of 6 cents a share on an
operating basis that excludes items such as a $21 million
writedown of overpayments, known as "goodwill," and a $2.1
million deferred tax valuation gain.
Analysts had forecast an operating loss of 1 cent a share.
"Results were well below our forecasts," JMP Securities
analyst David Trone wrote in a note to clients. "The firm's
restructuring efforts have yet to yield results that suggest the
firm has returned to a path of sustainable profitability."
Shares of Gleacher were down 0.3 percent at 69 cents in
morning trading.
The company is winding down its matched book repo
activities, a financing operation that Hughes said had not been
a significant contributor to earnings but gave the impression
that the firm is "overleveraged." Its balance sheet at the end
of June fell to about $1 billion from $4 billion three months
earlier.
Gleacher's backlog of merger assignments feels "pretty
good," Hughes said, but he has been focusing primarily on
building fixed-income programs such as trading credit and
mortgage products.
Hughes's long-planned attempt to get into the mortgage
servicing business through a license or joint venture remains
stymied. Changes occurring in the management and operations of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which issue
servicing licenses, are delaying negotiations, he said.
Eric Gleacher, who founded the company in 1990, created the
mergers and acquisitions department at Lehman Brothers in 1978
and ran global M&A at Morgan Stanley from 1985 to 1990.
He is now chairman of his eponymous firm.