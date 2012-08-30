Aug 30 Gleacher & Co Inc, the 12-year-old investment bank founded by merger and acquisition veteran Eric Gleacher, said it was exploring strategic alternatives including a possible sale or raising more capital.

Small investment banks, like their larger rivals, have been walloped by the slowdown in merger activity, which fell 25 percent worldwide in the first half of 2012.

Pritchard Capital Partners, a small investment bank specializing in the energy industry, folded its operations in July due to a shortage of capital that meant it was unable to ride out the dry spells in the market.

Gleacher has been struggling to retain its listing on the Nasdaq amid continuing losses and a plummeting stock price.

The stock, which traded at as much as $9 a share in 2009 has lost more than 90 percent of its value since then. It has been trading below $1 a share since May and closed at 76 cents on Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The company has installed new management, dropped its equities trading unit and pushed to bolster its mortgage banking business in the past year.

The firm, which has a market capitalization of about $95 million, said it hired a financial advisor to help with the process but did not disclose the advisor's name.

However, Bloomberg reported that the company's board had hired Credit Suisse Group AG to solicit offers amid pressure from top investor, private equity firm MatlinPatterson Global Advisers LLC.

Eric Gleacher, who founded the company in 1990, created the mergers and acquisitions department at Lehman Brothers in 1978 and ran global M&A at Morgan Stanley from 1985 to 1990. He is now chairman of his eponymous firm.