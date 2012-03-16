* Delay due to defaults by residential mortgage lending unit
March 16 Gleacher & Co said it
will delay filing its annual report citing defaults by the
investment bank's residential mortgage lending unit, under the
unit's short-term, secured mortgage warehouse lines of credit.
Gleacher's unit ClearPoint Funding Inc has experienced
liquidity concerns in recent months resulting from expansion of
its business, and a slow-down in loan purchases by one of its
principal loan purchasers, the company said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.
"We have completed discussions with ClearPoint's three
warehouse line lenders, and on March 15, 2012 ClearPoint
obtained waivers covering all such defaults," Gleacher said.
Earlier this month, New York-based Gleacher said that it
entered separate limited guaranties relating to contractual
obligations of ClearPoint.
The company now intends to file its Form 10-K no later than
15 days following the due date, the filing said.
Shares of Gleacher closed at $1.32 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.