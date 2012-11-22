LONDON Nov 22 EU steelmakers said Europe's
antitrust conditions for Glencore to go ahead with its
$33 billion takeover of Xstrata are not sufficient to
prevent the dominant influence of one zinc supplier.
The European Commission (EC) cleared the world's largest
diversified commodities trader to complete the $33 billion deal
but said it must scrap an exclusive European zinc sales
agreement with producer Nyrstar.
Zinc, used in metal alloys and to prevent corrosion, is a
metal where Glencore and Xstrata would be particularly strong as
a combined entity.
Terminating the agreement between Glencore and Nyrstar
addresses one of the European steel industry's major concerns,
but the remedy may not be sufficient, steel industry body
Eurofer said on Thursday.
"The European steel industry, which uses the lion's share of
zinc metal traded in Europe, will still have to face a leading
provider effectively controlling the zinc supply chain from
mining to warehousing operations," Eurofer said in a statement.
Post-merger, the parties will still have a share of around
35 per cent of the European zinc market and the vertical
integration of the new entity, which includes mining, smelting,
trading, logistics and warehousing, is also concerning according
to Eurofer.
"This shows that Glencore/Xstrata can still exert
controlling influence on the zinc market, for instance by
artificially shortening supplies," Gordon Moffat, Eurofer
director general, said.
The European steel industry needs zinc for
corrosion-resistant coatings applied to steel products. More
than half of global zinc production goes into steel making.