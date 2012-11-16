LONDON Nov 16 A top shareholder in Glencore
, Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments, has written off more
$392 million of its $1 billion investment in the commodities
trader, less than two years after taking part in its record
listing.
Aabar, a unit of Abu Dhabi's state-owned International
Petroleum Investment Co, became the largest new
shareholder in Glencore when the mining-to-trading giant went
public in May 2011, investing $1 billion.
According to financial statements filed by IPIC on Thursday,
Aabar, which owns 1.4 percent of Glencore, has recognised an
impairment loss of $392 million. It gave no further details.
Glencore's shares are trading almost 40 percent below an IPO
price of 530 pence, underperforming by more than 10 percent a
mining sector that has been hit by worries over cooling demand -
despite hopes its marketing arm would help weather stormier
times for the commodities markets.
The writedown comes as Glencore, the world's largest
diversified commodities trader, moves into the final stages of
its long-awaited takeover of miner Xstrata, in which it
is already the largest shareholder.
Qatar, which has become the second-largest shareholder in
Xstrata, said on Thursday it would vote in favour of the deal.
IPIC said in the same interim financial statement that it
had booked a fair value loss of $660 million on its shares in
Italian bank UniCredit, though a gain of $51 million
on its stake in automaker Daimler.
IPIC said its profit for the six months to the end of June
totalled $818 million, down from $1.16 billion a year ago.