May 24 Mining and commodities trading group
Glencore Plc would prefer to grow its business through
acquisitions rather than greenfield investment, its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Addressing an annual general meeting in Cham, Switzerland,
CEO Ivan Glasenberg also said there was "no reason to go into
any new commodities," adding he hoped the company's agricultural
business "will get bigger in the future".
Glencore said on Tuesday it had made an informal approach to
U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd to discuss "a possible
consensual business combination." Bunge said it was not in talks
with Glencore.
