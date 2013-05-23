LONDON May 23 Trader Andrew Caplan is set to become the new head of Glencore Xstrata's aluminium division after the departure of veteran Gary Fegel, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

A relative newcomer by Glencore standards, Caplan joined the group in 2007 from rival Trafigura as an alumina trader, and now runs the firm's global trading book for the material. He is also a director of Century Aluminum, a primary aluminium producer part-owned by Glencore.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said earlier this week that Fegel would step down this summer - the first top-level departure since the takeover of Xstrata completed this month. The sources said then that Caplan, a key lieutenant, was a likely replacement.

The aluminium division is one of few in Glencore to have seen significant change in the past decade, in a company where long service is the norm and loyalty fiercely prized.

Fegel, one of Glencore's most senior executives and among its largest shareholders, took over as sole head of the division after the departure of co-head Steven Blumgart in January 2012.

He was reconfirmed as head of the aluminium arm early this month, when the commodities trader and miner unveiled the merged Glencore Xstrata management team.

Unlike the other metal and mining divisions, there is no overlap with Xstrata in Glencore's aluminium business, which includes bauxite and alumina, raw materials for aluminium production. Xstrata focused on producing copper, nickel, zinc and some steelmaking raw materials.