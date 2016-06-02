* Glencore to shut Tahmoor coal mine in Australia
SYDNEY, June 2 Glencore will close its
Tahmoor coal mine in Australia by early 2019, the latest example
of low coal prices decimating the sector.
Glencore is one of Australia's largest coal producers running
18 mines and employing some 7,650 workers.
Glencore said it begun consultation with the 350 employees
at the Tahmoor mine, which has been operating since 1979 and
last year produced 2.1 million tonnes of metallurgical coal used
in steel making.
"The decision has been made as a result of continued low
prices in global coal markets, which has meant the economic
return from reserves still available at Tahmoor are not
sufficient to warrant the investment required to mine them,"
Glencore said in a statement.
Like other miners, Glencore has been hit hard by the
collapse in commodity prices linked to slowing demand from
China. It has also slashed production of copper and oil as well
as cutting investment and costs.
Global metallurgical coal prices have dropped from more than
$300 a tonne in 2011 to around $94 in step with weakening steel
prices.
Leading global coal producer Peabody Energy Corp
filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in April after a sharp drop
in coal prices left it unable to service debt of $10.1 billion,
much of it incurred for an expansion into Australia.
Last year, Chinese-controlled coal miner Yancoal Australia
cut close to half the jobs at two of its collieries
after losses over two years climbed to more than A$1
billion($724.50 million).
In one of the most glaring examples of exiting coal at any
cost, Brazil's Vale, sold a mothballed coal mine in
Australia to a local operator for A$1. At peak coal prices, the
mine was worth around A$500 million.
