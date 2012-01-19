Jan 19 Glencore, the world's largest
commodities trader, will lose Steven Blumgart, one of its most
senior executives, in the first significant departure since the
company went public last year, the Financial Times newspaper
reported on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately reach Glencore officials for
comment outside regular business hours.
Blumgart, who is co-head of aluminium trading and a member
of the 13-strong management panel that runs Glencore's
day-to-day business, will leave within the year, the paper said
on its website, quoting people familiar with the matter.
Gary Fegel, who until now has been co-head of aluminium,
will take sole responsibility for the commodity, with Matthew
Lucke and Andrew Caplan becoming deputies with responsibilities
for aluminium and alumina, respectively, the paper added.
Aluminium prices fell towards $1,950 last month,
their lowest since July 2010, as concerns that Europe's debt
crisis could spiral out of control hit industrial metals, but
production cutback news has helped give sentiment a boost since.
Glencore, which floated shares at 530 pence last
May, closed Wednesday up 2.5 percent around 406.41, or 23
percent off the IPO price.