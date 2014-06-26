LONDON, June 26 Glencore, the last
British blue-chip company with an all male board, has appointed
Patrice Merrin as its first female board director.
The commodity trader and mining group had come under fire
from some shareholders over its apparent failure to follow
recommendations in a 2011 British government review that called
for more women on company boards.
The government's Davies Review set a target for all
companies in the FTSE 100 to have a quarter of board roles held
by women by 2015.
In May, Glencore chairman and former BP boss Tony Hayward
said that the company would appoint a female director by the end
of the year.
Since the Davies review, which did not recommend formal
quotas, female representation on FTSE 100 boards had risen to
20.7 percent by March this year, from 12.5 percent in 2011.
Merrin, appointed as Glencore non-executive director with
immediate effect, has worked at Canadian diversified miner
Sherritt for a decade before becoming chief executive of
Canadian thermal coal producer Luscar.
She is also a director of mining company Stillwater
and has been proposed as director of MFC Industrial and
Cliff Natural Resources.
