BRIEF-Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere plans to sell assets and debts for 630 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Glencore has started marketing a SFr150m minimum May 2021 bond issue at an indicative yield of 2.25% area, equivalent to 279.5bp area over mid-swaps according to a lead.
The deal is expected to price later today via lead managers are Credit Suisse and UBS.
The issuer is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Says it plans to sell part of its assets and related debts to controlling shareholder for 630 million yuan ($91.43 million)
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section on May 22