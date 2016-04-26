LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - Glencore has started marketing a SFr150m minimum May 2021 bond issue at an indicative yield of 2.25% area, equivalent to 279.5bp area over mid-swaps according to a lead.

The deal is expected to price later today via lead managers are Credit Suisse and UBS.

The issuer is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)