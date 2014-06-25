June 25 Glencore Plc

* Glencore's AUD589 million investment in Ernest Henry Mining near Cloncurry in north-west Queensland, Australia

* Operation will now begin to ramp up copper production from 3 million tonnes to 6 million

* Operation will double annual metal production to 50,000 tonnes of copper and 70,000 ounces of gold in concentrate over an extended mine life to 2026