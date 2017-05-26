LONDON May 26 Miner and trader Glencore may have to pay up to $6 billion in cash in a possible tie-up with U.S. grains trader Bunge based on current valuations, Moody's ratings agency said on Friday, adding it did not expect an outright acquisition.

Glencore said this week it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination", but offered few details about what that would involve. Bunge said it was not in talks with Glencore. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Edmund Blair)