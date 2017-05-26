* Glencore said it had made informal approach to Bunge
* Deal would be positive for Glencore profile, says analyst
* Glencore would be likely to keep Baa2 rating
(Adds Moody's comments, details of a possible deal)
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, May 26 Miner and trader Glencore
may pay up to $6 billion in cash in a possible tie-up
with U.S. grains trader Bunge based on current
valuations, Moody's ratings agency said on Friday, but said it
did not expect an outright acquisition.
Glencore said this week it had made an informal approach to
discuss "a possible consensual business combination", but
offered few details about what that would involve. Bunge said it
was not in talks with Glencore.
Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said his company wanted to
expand its agriculture business via Glencore Agriculture, which
is a partnership between the London-listed mining company and
two Canadian funds.
"Should the transaction happen, we think the most likely
combination would be between Glencore Agriculture Limited and
Bunge, with Glencore maintaining a sizeable stake of up to 50
percent in the combined entity," Elena Nadtotchi, vice president
and lead analyst for Glencore at Moody's, said in a statement.
"We estimate this could require a cash contribution of up to
$6 billion from Glencore, assuming current valuations," she
said, adding Glencore would still remain within Moody's guidance
for the agency's investment grade Baa2 rating.
A combination involving Glencore Agriculture would be
positive for Glencore's business profile, Nadtotchi said.
But she said an outright acquisition of Bunge by Glencore or
a deal that would significantly dilute Glencore's stake in the
combined group was unlikely.
"A scenario where a combination happens at the level of
(Glencore Agriculture) and Glencore maintains a substantial
stake of up to 50 percent in the enlarged group is more in line
with Glencore's strategy and previous deals," she said.
(Editing by Edmund Blair)