TORONTO Oct 21 Operations at Glencore Plc's
Nickel Rim South mine in Sudbury, Ontario were
suspended until further notice for a second day on Wednesday
after a worker was killed underground on Tuesday morning.
Glencore, which also operates the Fraser mine, Strathcona
mill and Sudbury smelter in Sudbury, said the Ontario Ministry
of Labour was on site and continues to investigate the death.
The worker was struck by a piece of machinery, which caused
fatal injuries, the ministry said. It has ordered Glencore to
not disturb the scene.
Glencore said it has informed the family of the deceased
worker.
