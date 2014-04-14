BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group CEO's 2016 compensation was $17.8 mln
* CEO Stephen Hemsley's 2016 total compensation $17.8 million versus $14.5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2pMAQXW Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 14 Mining company Glencore Xstrata said it agreed to buy Chad-focused oil company Caracal Energy for about 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion), in a deal which will involve Caracal abandoning a merger with Canada's TransGlobe Energy.
Glencore's 550 pence per share agreed bid for Caracal represents a 61 percent premium to Caracal's closing share price on Friday.
Caracal and Glencore have been partners in an oil field in Chad since 2012 and Glencore has paid TransGlobe a break-fee of $9.25 million under the terms of the previous deal.
Shares in Caracal traded up 58 percent after the announcement on Monday to 543.25 pence.
($1 = 0.5980 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Sandle)
* Nomad Foods Ltd says has priced its private offering of eur 400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% senior secured notes due 2024