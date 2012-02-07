SINGAPORE Feb 7 Commodities trader Glencore International plc is raising its stake in Singapore-listed Chemoil Energy Ltd, a trader in marine fuel products, to 89.04 percent from 51.54 percent.

Glencore's subsidiary Singfuel agreed to acquire 484.73 million shares in Chemoil, the Singapore-listed company said in a stock filing.

Glencore agreed on Tuesday to buy the remaining 66 percent of miner Xstrata for $41 billion in a record deal to create a powerhouse spanning mining, agriculture and trading.