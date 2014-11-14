(Corrects final paragraph to show BHP is biggest metallurgical
coal miner)
* Glencore says shutdown to take effect from mid December
* Will remove 5 million tonnes of thermal coal from market
* Shutdown comes as coal prices sit at 5-1/2 year lows
By Sonali Paul and James Regan
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Nov 14 Glencore Plc,
the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, plans to shut its
Australian mines for three weeks to help attack a crippling
global supply glut that has pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.
Glencore's move to cut output by 5 million tonnes - 2.5
percent of Australia's forecast 2014 thermal coal exports -
underscored concerns about oversupply but would have little
effect on the billion-tonne a year global market, analysts said.
"Glencore's competitors would see this as a very generous
gesture, given they are acting alone," said Don Barnett of
AustCoal Consulting. "Five million tonnes will not have much of
an impact. It will help, but not much."
Glencore has estimated that up to a third of Australia's
coal sector runs at a loss.
"This is a considered management decision given the current
oversupply situation and reduces the need to push incremental
sales into an already weak pricing environment," the company
said in a statement.
Thermal coal prices have retreated to $62 a tonne
from double that in 2011. The largest markets for
Australian coal are Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India.
Australian production of thermal coal is forecast to rise by
8 percent over the next two years to 270 million tonnes,
according to government figures, making it the world's second's
biggest-exporter after Indonesia.
"If it's only a three-week shutdown it probably won't have a
very big impact on price," Indonesia's director general of coal
and minerals Sukhyar told reporters in Jakarta.
In many cases Australian miners find it cheaper to run in
the red than shut owing to "take or pay" freight contracts that
require payment of haulage fees whether or not any coal is
shipped.
Glencore has limited exposure to these contracts, a
spokesman said.
Coal remains the most important fuel for power generation
with a global share of around 40 percent, according to coal
mining companies, despite concerns over its contribution to
global warming.
Glencore said it expects the coal market to return to
balanced levels in the "medium term".
Australia's biggest metallurgical coal miner, BHP Billiton
, which runs its mines 24 hours a day, seven days
a week, declined to comment on any shutdown. Rio Tinto
was not immediately available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini in JAKARTA; Editing by
Richard Pullin)