LONDON, March 3 Glencore said on Tuesday that it expects its 2015 global coal output to fall by around 6 percent after production cuts in Australia and South Africa, although capacity could be brought back online quickly if the market improves.

Earlier this year, depressed coal prices triggered planned production cuts at some of Glencore's Australian and South African operations, as the company said it sought to tackle global oversupply.

The world's biggest exporter of coal pegs its 2015 production at around 138 million tonnes, erasing the 6 percent growth seen in 2014, when output was 146.3 million tonnes.

The fall is less than the production cuts announced so far by Glencore, however, meaning some of the volume could be made up elsewhere or capacity could be brought back online.

"We could bring it back if markets turn and we want to bring in those tonnes... latent capacity could come on anytime," Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said.

Glencore's closures at South Africa's Optimum Coal Mines would cut production of thermal coal by at least 5 million tonnes per year, while an additional 15 million tonnes of Australian exports were also to be cut.

"We looked at Optimum and decided it made sense to cut those export tonnes... and we can either utilise third-party tonnes for that (export infrastructure) allocation, or we can increase other capacity, or just keep those tonnes out of the market, and that we'll continue assessing," Glasenberg said.

"The way we see the market behaving since we have cut tonnes in Australia and South Africa, the market has reacted very positively, if the market continues performing as it is - and coal prices have picked up recently - that should ensure there's no reason for anymore cutbacks."

Glencore supplies around 150 million tonnes of the 1 billion tonne seaborne market. (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)