LONDON Feb 13 Glencore has bought out the Fleurette group's 31 percent stake in Mutanda Mining and increased its stake in Katanga Mining in Democratic Republic of Congo for a total of $960 million, Glencore said on Monday.

Glencore now owns 100 percent of the Mutanda copper and cobalt mine and about 86 percent of Katanga.

