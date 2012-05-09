LONDON May 9 Commodities trader Glencore
told shareholderS on Wednesday that it was confident
its transactions in the Democratic Republic of Congo were
"entirely proper" and dismissed calls for an independent inquiry
into the deals.
Anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness, in a memo
reviewing mining transactions in Congo since 2010, had called on
Glencore to provide more detail on what it said were
"potentially corrupt deals" in the country and on its
relationship with an influential Israeli businessman, Dan
Gertler.
"We see no need to hold an independent inquiry at this
stage. The board oversees all our assets, including those (in
Congo)," Glencore Chairman Simon Murray said at the company's
inaugural AGM.
Global Witness had said both Glencore and Gertler had
categorically denied involvement in corruption.