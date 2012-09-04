* Users scramble for stock, pay more for spot supply
* Under 4,500 T LME copper stock available in Europe
* Copper in Glencore's Dutch sheds shot up before LME ban
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Sept 4 A warehouse company owned by
commodity trader Glencore has attracted most of
Europe's scarce copper stocks to its backlogged warehouses in
the Dutch port of Vlissingen, exacerbating a supply squeeze for
product makers.
According to data from the London Metal Exchange (LME), the
world's leading metals marketplace, Europe currently holds some
14,500 tonnes of copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the
exchange.
However, just over 10,000 tonnes of that total are located
in Vlissingen, where there is a costly queue of around a year to
get metal out of the port's 37 warehouses, all but two of which
are owned by Glencore unit Pacorini.
That means that available LME copper in Europe in effect
amounts to just under 4,500 tonnes, compared with over 42,500
tonnes this time last year. Moreover, traders say that
off-exchange supplies are also tight, citing recent shipment
delays, and material redirected to North America.
"Vlissingen is a special case. In Europe there's no stock
basically, and it's mostly in Vlissingen," a Europe-based trader
said, adding, "If a warehouse gives you an attractive price to
put material in, you put material in."
Glencore declined to comment on the increase in stocks at
its Vlissingen warehouses.
A lot of surplus copper has been shipped to China for
financing purposes this year. In Europe, copper users have
booked few long-term supply deals, spooked by a regional debt
crisis that ate into demand and clouded the outlook.
That, along with the copper stuck in Vlissingen, has
resulted in supply tightness, which has pushed premiums to buy
LME warrants, or titles to ownership, for delivery in Rotterdam
to $90-110 a tonne from $70-90 early August.
Off-exchange spot premiums for Rotterdam copper are slightly
lower at $70-85 a tonne as buyers who need immediate supply turn
to LME warehouse stocks rather than buying copper to be shipped
from South America or other producing countries.
Premiums, both off or on exchange, are what is paid above
the LME base price to secure physical delivery.
"There's nothing available. I'm not engaging in the copper
market as it's too hard to get hold of metal. I've heard
(warrant) premiums trade higher than $110. If people need it
soon, they'll pay whatever," a metals trader said.
"Stocks at consumer yards have come down. Everyone expected
a weaker market in Europe, and if you leave yourself exposed,
all of a sudden you're scrambling to satisfy consumer requests
when they come in."
A MARKET OF LAST RESORT?
The LME has come under heavy criticism for the queues that
have built up at some approved warehouses, given that they
undermine the exchange's role as a market of last resort for
industry, distort market balances and inflate premiums.
If the 10,000 tonnes of copper sitting in Vlissingen were
available for immediate delivery, for example, the rise in
premiums would be mitigated.
On April 25, the LME delisted Vlissingen as a delivery point
for copper, effective July 25, to prevent a logjam in copper
deliveries after more than half a million tonnes of aluminium
were stuck waiting to leave the port.
But by July 25, LME copper stocks in Vlissingen had already
risen to 10,150 tonnes from a mere 2,175 tonnes on April 25. LME
copper stocks in the rest of Europe, meanwhile, plunged from
34,325 tonnes to just 4,425.
Critics say that building huge stockpiles is profitable for
warehouse owners, who charge rent for each tonne stored and tend
to deliver metals at the LME-mandated minimum rate, which for
Glencore amounts to just 3,000 tonnes a day from Vlissingen.
While buyers can secure supplies of copper through
off-exchange spot deals, premiums are at risk of rising if LME
stockpiles, which are supposed to function as a last resort for
industry, run low.
"We've definitely seen an increase in demand, but that
doesn't say things are picking up in Europe, it's just that
consumers didn't book out long-term contracts for the third and
fourth quarter," said a London-based physical copper trader.