* Users scramble for stock, pay more for spot supply

* Under 4,500 T LME copper stock available in Europe

* Copper in Glencore's Dutch sheds shot up before LME ban

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Sept 4 A warehouse company owned by commodity trader Glencore has attracted most of Europe's scarce copper stocks to its backlogged warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, exacerbating a supply squeeze for product makers.

According to data from the London Metal Exchange (LME), the world's leading metals marketplace, Europe currently holds some 14,500 tonnes of copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the exchange.

However, just over 10,000 tonnes of that total are located in Vlissingen, where there is a costly queue of around a year to get metal out of the port's 37 warehouses, all but two of which are owned by Glencore unit Pacorini.

That means that available LME copper in Europe in effect amounts to just under 4,500 tonnes, compared with over 42,500 tonnes this time last year. Moreover, traders say that off-exchange supplies are also tight, citing recent shipment delays, and material redirected to North America.

"Vlissingen is a special case. In Europe there's no stock basically, and it's mostly in Vlissingen," a Europe-based trader said, adding, "If a warehouse gives you an attractive price to put material in, you put material in."

Glencore declined to comment on the increase in stocks at its Vlissingen warehouses.

A lot of surplus copper has been shipped to China for financing purposes this year. In Europe, copper users have booked few long-term supply deals, spooked by a regional debt crisis that ate into demand and clouded the outlook.

That, along with the copper stuck in Vlissingen, has resulted in supply tightness, which has pushed premiums to buy LME warrants, or titles to ownership, for delivery in Rotterdam to $90-110 a tonne from $70-90 early August.

Off-exchange spot premiums for Rotterdam copper are slightly lower at $70-85 a tonne as buyers who need immediate supply turn to LME warehouse stocks rather than buying copper to be shipped from South America or other producing countries.

Premiums, both off or on exchange, are what is paid above the LME base price to secure physical delivery.

"There's nothing available. I'm not engaging in the copper market as it's too hard to get hold of metal. I've heard (warrant) premiums trade higher than $110. If people need it soon, they'll pay whatever," a metals trader said.

"Stocks at consumer yards have come down. Everyone expected a weaker market in Europe, and if you leave yourself exposed, all of a sudden you're scrambling to satisfy consumer requests when they come in."

A MARKET OF LAST RESORT?

The LME has come under heavy criticism for the queues that have built up at some approved warehouses, given that they undermine the exchange's role as a market of last resort for industry, distort market balances and inflate premiums.

If the 10,000 tonnes of copper sitting in Vlissingen were available for immediate delivery, for example, the rise in premiums would be mitigated.

On April 25, the LME delisted Vlissingen as a delivery point for copper, effective July 25, to prevent a logjam in copper deliveries after more than half a million tonnes of aluminium were stuck waiting to leave the port.

But by July 25, LME copper stocks in Vlissingen had already risen to 10,150 tonnes from a mere 2,175 tonnes on April 25. LME copper stocks in the rest of Europe, meanwhile, plunged from 34,325 tonnes to just 4,425.

Critics say that building huge stockpiles is profitable for warehouse owners, who charge rent for each tonne stored and tend to deliver metals at the LME-mandated minimum rate, which for Glencore amounts to just 3,000 tonnes a day from Vlissingen.

While buyers can secure supplies of copper through off-exchange spot deals, premiums are at risk of rising if LME stockpiles, which are supposed to function as a last resort for industry, run low.

"We've definitely seen an increase in demand, but that doesn't say things are picking up in Europe, it's just that consumers didn't book out long-term contracts for the third and fourth quarter," said a London-based physical copper trader.