* Glencore, other companies involved in EU official
corruption case
* Glencore subsidiary, employee have been charged
* Glencore declines to comment
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, May 10 A subsidiary of commodities
trader Glencore has been accused of paying an EU
official's bumper phone bills and laying on a French holiday to
secure market-sensitive information, according to court
documents relating to a Brussels corruption case.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, said last year ahead of its listing that its subsidiary
Glencore Grain Rotterdam, a former employee and a current
employee had been charged as part of the criminal case.
The case, which also involves the former incarnation of
Dutch grains firm Codrico, centres on former EU agriculture
department official Karel Brus, who is accused of passing
confidential information about EU export subsidy applications.
Court documents seen by Reuters show Glencore is accused of
corrupting a public official and obtaining confidential
information that allowed it to bid favourably in tenders for
European export subsidies for cereals in 2002 and 2003.
Glencore paid a 20,000 euro ($25,900) phone bill, bought a
week-long holiday in the south of France and made thousands of
euros in payments connected to Brus, according to the documents.
The papers said Glencore exchanged phone calls with Brus
while 15 separate tenders were taking place in 2002 and 2003.
The former EU official was also allegedly provided with
nights in hostess bars, trips to Thailand and bottles of
champagne by some of Glencore's co-defendants in exchange for
market-sensitive information, the court documents show.
Glencore's co-defendant, Union Invivo, a French agricultural
cooperative, is among those that gave Brus a total of 78,000
euros worth of dinners in restaurants and hostess bars, cases of
wine and champagne and a 12,000-euro luxury Christofle cutlery
set.
Codrico also paid for a trip to Thailand, the document
shows.
Union Invivio could not be reached for comment, and a
spokesperson for Codrico pointed out that the case related to a
former company also called Codrico which ceased trading in 2009.
Judgement in the case is expected in the summer.
The case is the culmination of an investigation that has
been running for more than seven years.
Glencore declined to comment.