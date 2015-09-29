BRIEF-Cherry acquires significant stake in Highlight Games
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
Sept 29 Mining and trading company Glencore said on Tuesday its business remained "operationally and financially robust" and it was confident of the medium and long-term fundamentals of its commodities.
"Glencore has no debt covenants and continues to retain strong lines of credit and secure access to funding," a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Glencore shares fell to a record low on Monday over concerns it was not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* SAYS HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 25 PCT OF GAMING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, HIGHLIGHT GAMES LIMITED, WITH AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE A FURTHER 26 PCT
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, May 12 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) said on Friday it would recall more than 1.25 million pickup trucks worldwide to address a software error linked to reports of one crash death and two injuries.