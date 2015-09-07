* Glencore tackles debt with dividend suspension, share sale
* Also suspends some copper production in Africa
* Battered shares rise 7 percent
* Glencore shares vs copper: link.reuters.com/tut55w
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
Sept 7 Mining and trading company Glencore
acknowledged on Monday the severity of the global
commodity market slump as it suspended dividends and said it
would sell assets and new shares to cut heavy debts built up
through years of rapid expansion.
The London-listed company came under pressure to cut its net
debt of $30 billion, one of the largest in the industry, as
prices for its key products, copper and coal, sank to more than
six-year lows.
Despite the rout in commodity prices, Glencore had said only
last month that its cashflow was "comfortable" to service the
debt, return cash to shareholders and support growth.
The market did not share this view, especially after
Swiss-based Glencore lowered its earnings forecast for its
trading division, an unusual step given the company's track
record for winning bets on trends in raw material prices.
Glencore's shares tumbled last week, leaving them down 59
percent this year and adding to pressure on the team around
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, architect of its transformation
from low-profile trading house to global commodities giant.
Glencore said on Monday it would cut net debt by a third by
the end of 2016. It will sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a
share sale, with its billionaire directors diverting part of
their wealth back into the business.
Shares in the company were up nearly 7 percent at 131.4
pence by 1254 GMT, having fallen almost 60 percent this year to
a record low, a worse performance than rival miners like BHP
Billiton and Rio Tinto .
In a sign of how pessimistic the market has become over the
commodities outlook, most analysts praised Glencore's decision
to secure its balance sheet. Glasenberg said it followed "recent
stakeholder engagement" - suggesting the share sale and other
measures had been called for by shareholders.
"The move is entirely about preserving the group's credit
rating," said an analyst at an institution holding Glencore
stock. "Without a solid investment grade rating, the group's
marketing business could not participate effectively in its
markets."
Last week, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's affirmed
its long and short-term ratings on Glencore at BBB and A-2, but
revised its outlook to negative from stable. It warned that it
would lower its rating if Glencore were perceived as having a
weaker commitment to defend the rating or if commodity prices
fell further.
UNDER PRESSURE
Glencore labours under a higher debt load than its mining
peers in part because its trading unit uses borrowed money to
take large positions that generate tight margins. Its net debt
to EBITDA ratio of 4.5 times compares to a ratio of 1.4 times at
BHP Billiton and 0.9 times at Rio Tinto,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Formerly just a commodities trader, Glencore surfed a boom
in raw materials prices since the start of the 2000s driven by
accelerating emerging economies to become a global mining giant.
A 2011 flotation made multi-billionaires of several Glencore
directors. In 2013, Glencore bought peer Xstrata for $41
billion.
Its biggest mining industry rivals have little trading
presence and Glencore's strength was seen to lie in a more
diversified earnings stream.
So it surprised investors last month when it said first-half
profit had slumped and tough market conditions were hurting its
trading business. The company had previously said trading would
meet earnings targets whatever happened to commodity prices.
Charles Stanley analyst Tom Gidley-Kitchin said Glencore's
reputation has taken a hit because they spent too much on
expansion. He said it made some wrong trading calls and some
poor investments such as Optimum Coal and Caracal Energy. But
Glencore did not have the monopoly on bad decisions:
"They may not be good at running or developing production
businesses - but look at BHP's investment in shale, Rio Tinto's
investment in aluminium, Anglo's investment in Minas Rio for
much worse mistakes," said Gidley-Kitchin.
TRADING TRANSPARENCY
As it grappled with the downturn, cash generated by Glencore
operations before working capital changes fell to $4 billion in
the first half of 2015 from $5.6 billion a year earlier.
Glencore has already disposed of some non-core mining assets
it inherited through its Xstrata takeover and has trimmed
capital spending plans for this year and 2016.
. But analysts had expected more cost savings.
Glencore said 78 percent of its proposed share issue was
underwritten by Citi and Morgan Stanley, while its senior
management have committed to take up the remaining 22 percent.
"It could be a rights issue, a placement or other forms of
potential equity raising. Post discussion with our shareholders,
we will have a structure that makes sense and it will be priced
accordingly," Chief Financial Officer Steve Kalmin told Reuters.
Glencore also said it had suspended dividends until further
notice. It would not pay a final dividend for 2015, which would
save about $1.6 billion, while around $800 million would be
saved from the suspension of the 2016 interim dividend.
The company said it expected to raise about $2 billion from
the sale of assets - including minority stakes in its
agriculture business - and to save some $500 million to $1
billion from further cuts in capital spending by the end of
2016. It expects to reduce working capital by an additional $1.5
billion by the end of next June.
Glencore will also suspend some African copper production
operations at its Katanga Mining unit in Democratic
Republic of Congo and Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia for 18
months, removing 400,000 tonnes of cathode product from the
market. Glasenberg said this move should have an effect on
copper prices.
The company stuck to its forecast for the trading division
to make an operating profit (EBIT) this year of $2.5 billion to
$2.6 billion, adding: "(we) remain confident of our long-term
guidance range of $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion".
But there were calls for Glencore to reveal more of the
workings of its powerful trading arm. It does not say how much
trading profit comes from arbitrage, supply chain activities or
directional bets and only discloses volumes marketed and overall
profits, said Morningstar analyst David Wang.
"As such, we can't distinguish what portion of the profits
of the division are correlated with prices or the activities
that should be less correlated with commodity prices," he added.
