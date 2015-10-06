BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 6 Commodity group Glencore on Tuesday outlined the impact of a possible credit downgrade on its debt profile.
Swiss-based Glencore said in a statement that in the event of rating downgrade, the ratings' grid in its $6.8 billion five-year revolving credit facility would provide only a "modest" additional margin step-up.
Glencore also said it had $4.5 billion of bonds outstanding, where a margin step-up of 125 basis points would apply if they were rated sub-investment grade by agencies. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: