HONG KONG, Sept 29 Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were indicated to start 27 percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier.

Its London-listed shares tumbled 30 percent following the publication of a note by analysts at investment bank Investec which raised doubts about Glencore's valuation if spot metal prices do not improve. The note pointed to high debt levels and a need for deeper restructuring.

Glencore's Hong Kong shares were indicated to start at HK$9.00, an all-time low, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 2.9 percent. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)