HONG KONG, Sept 29 Commodity trader Glencore's
Hong Kong-listed shares were indicated to start 27
percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged
on debt worries a day earlier.
Its London-listed shares tumbled 30 percent following the
publication of a note by analysts at investment bank Investec
which raised doubts about Glencore's valuation if spot
metal prices do not improve. The note pointed to high debt
levels and a need for deeper restructuring.
Glencore's Hong Kong shares were indicated to start at
HK$9.00, an all-time low, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index
was set to open down 2.9 percent.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)