* Noble dives as much as 15 pct
* BHP, Rio shares also down
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Sept 29 Shares in Asian-listed
commodity firms fell on Tuesday, after a plunge in trader
Glencore PLC stock a day earlier unnerved
resource sector investors already worried about weak demand from
China.
Glencore's London-listed shares tumbled 30 percent on Monday
after analysts at investment bank Investec raised doubts about
its valuation if spot metal prices do not improve. The note also
pointed to high debt levels and a need for deeper restructuring.
In Singapore, shares in commodity trader Noble Group
fell as much as 15 percent to their lowest since late
2008. Miner BHP Billiton dropped 6 percent to its
lowest since December 2008, and smaller rival Rio Tinto Ltd
lost 4.5 percent to its lowest since May 2009.
"There is a crisis of confidence and people are continuing
to de-leverage commodity stocks exposure," said Benjamin Chang,
CEO of hedge fund LBN Advisers, which manages about $600 million
in funds.
"People are ignoring valuations as the near-term outlook
continues to be bearish," he added.
London copper held steady on Tuesday but was near last
month's six-year trough as concerns about weak demand from China
hammered mining equities and eroded support for metals.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)