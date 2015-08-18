(Recasts with Glencore considering mine closure)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Miner and commodity trader Glencore is reviewing its Eland platinum mine and has informed the government and trade unions of a possible closure due to falling metal prices, it said on Tuesday.

Depressed commodity prices, rising labour costs and increasing electricity tariffs have also forced other platinum producers like Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum to consider shedding jobs.

"Glencore has informed the Department of Mineral Resources and relevant unions of the potential closures," the company said in a statement.

Glencore said it had also begun discussions with trade unions about job losses.

"The closure would affect just under 1,000 jobs at the mine," Gideon du Plessis, Solidarity's General Secretary general told Reuters.

South Africa's mining industry which contributes around 7 percent to the economy is under severe strain, due to sinking commodity prices, rising costs and labour unrest. The government has held talks with companies and unions to curb job cuts. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)