JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Miner and commodity trader
Glencore is reviewing its Eland platinum mine and has
informed the government and trade unions of a possible closure
due to falling metal prices, it said on Tuesday.
Depressed commodity prices, rising labour costs and
increasing electricity tariffs have also forced other platinum
producers like Lonmin and Anglo American Platinum
to consider shedding jobs.
"Glencore has informed the Department of Mineral Resources
and relevant unions of the potential closures," the company said
in a statement.
Glencore said it had also begun discussions with trade
unions about job losses.
"The closure would affect just under 1,000 jobs at the
mine," Gideon du Plessis, Solidarity's General Secretary general
told Reuters.
South Africa's mining industry which contributes around 7
percent to the economy is under severe strain, due to sinking
commodity prices, rising costs and labour unrest. The government
has held talks with companies and unions to curb job cuts.
