ZURICH Dec 5 Glencore boss Ivan Glasenberg said on Monday that he would not sell any of his shares in the company as long as he worked there.

"None of us has sold a single share. Neither before nor after the flotation. And I've often said that I'm not thinking about selling any shares as long as I work here," Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg told Swiss paper 20 Minuten in an interview.

Glasenberg holds the largest single holding of Glencore's shares, at around 15.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. He bought more shares in September this year.

Glencore shares closed at 410.95 pence on Friday, giving the commodity trader a market capitalisation of 28.4 billion pounds based on 6.9 billion shares outstanding. The company floated in May at a price of 530 pence.