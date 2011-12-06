* Swiss town has surplus equal to 12,000 Swiss francs per
resident
* Town rejects bid to donate some of windfall to aid
ZURICH Dec 6 The Swiss town of
Rueschlikon that is home to Glencore boss Ivan
Glasenberg has cut taxes after a huge windfall following the
commodity company's flotation this year.
The record listing of the world's largest diversified
commodities trader in May made Glasenberg -- the company's
largest single shareholder with a stake of almost 16 percent --
a paper billionaire several times over.
The Rueschlikon town council voted late on Monday to cut its
tax rate by 7 percent from 2012 due to extra revenues this year,
which resulted in a surplus of 60 million Swiss francs ($65.35
million), or 12,000 francs for each of its 5,000 residents.
The council declined to put a figure on the windfall due to
the Glencore flotation. Swiss residents have to pay income taxes
or wealth taxes to their local authorities, as well as regional
and national governments.
The council meeting rejected a "solidarity" proposal by
church and left-wing campaigners for the tax cut to be limited
to 5 percent and the difference to be donated to social projects
in the regions where Glencore generates its profits.
"The discussion showed that the people of Rueschlikon prefer
to demonstrate solidarity in private rather than via the
municipality," council president Bernhard Elsener told Reuters.
Swiss cantons and municipalities compete to offer low tax
rates to individuals and companies, making the country popular
as a base for foreign multinationals, particularly in the lowest
tax cantons like Zug, where Glencore is based.
Until the Glencore listing, Glasenberg, who grew up in South
Africa and became CEO in 2002, had lived with his family in
relative anonymity in Rueschlikon -- a lakeside town about 6 km
from Zurich where he moved in 1994.
Switzerland has the highest concentration of millionaire
households in Europe but the Glencore flotation has made
Glasenberg one of the country's richest men, worth 6-7 billion
francs according to the Bilanz magazine.
The listing has increased scrutiny of Glencore by
environmental and corruption campaigners over its involvement in
mining operations in countries from Zambia to Colombia.
Glasenberg defended Glencore's conduct in developing
countries in an interview with Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten
interview published on Monday, saying the company helped finance
health, education, environmental and other social projects.
He also said he would not sell any of his Glencore shares as
long as he worked there. The shares have traded below their
offer price of 530 pence since their market debut and were down
0.8 percent at 421.6 pence by 1100 GMT.