* Major growth projects on schedule, within budget
* Base metals volumes jump over 9 months, mostly above
expectations
* Equatorial Guinea oil production starts ahead of original
schedule
* Shares up as much as 3.7 percent
(Adds detail on oil production)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Nov 17 Commodities group Glencore
International said third-quarter activity in its
closely watched marketing arm was "solid" despite slowing global
growth, as it posted a jump in metals output and announced it
had become an oil producer.
Thursday's update -- which contained only a line on trading
activities -- came as a relief to some investors who had fretted
the miner and trader could caution the market after turbulence
at rival Noble Group, which posted its first quarterly
loss in over a decade.
Production at Glencore's key operations was in
line or marginally ahead of analyst expectations, with copper up
40 percent over the nine months, zinc up 19 percent and coal 18
percent higher. Gold came in below some forecasts.
"Despite the financial market uncertainty and some weather
and equipment-driven disruptions, Glencore's overall healthy
operational and financial performance has continued through Q3
2011," the company said. "Within our marketing operations,
trading remains solid."
While miners have said for months that underlying demand has
held up in the face of economic turbulence, that tone has been
changing. BHP Billiton said on Thursday that customers
were starting to face tougher credit conditions and volatility
was weighing on sentiment.
Glencore, however, signalled its marketing arm was holding
up and said balance sheet flexibility -- key to its trading
operations and acquisition ambitions -- would improve as its
spending programme peaked.
Glencore shares, which have dropped almost a quarter in
value since listing at 530 pence in May, were up as much as 4
percent before paring gains to trade up 1.2 percent at 1345 GMT,
beating a 2.4 percent drop in the sector.
"Glencore has lagged in the last week on fears that
Marketing would replicate Noble's trading," Liberum analysts
said in a note, pointing to Glencore's absence from carbon
trading, an area that proved particularly painful for Noble.
"High volatility in the quarter means Marketing's
performance is difficult to forecast, particularly in oil, but
we take the stance that 'No news is good news'."
Others did not share that view.
"If they haven't got anything positive to say, they may have
decided not to say it. It was a good set of results, but the
outlook may not be quite as good as they (imply)," analyst
Cailey Barker at Numis Securities said.
"I don't think anyone has visibility into next year."
Glencore did not provide full profit figures. It will
announce full-year results on March 5.
POTENTIAL CATALYST
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, is also a major miner. Its own coal production rose 18
percent compared with the first nine months of last year, while
its Prodeco operations jumped 69 percent in the quarter.
It has emerged this quarter as an oil producer, announcing
first oil from its Aseng field in Equatorial Guinea, ahead of
initial plans that had forecast the start of 2012. The first
tanker of oil was expected to be offloaded in December.
Glencore is one of the world's largest oil traders, with
daily sales volumes representing 3 percent of the world's daily
oil consumption. It also owns stakes in oil production
subsidiaries of Russia's Russneft but until now had not followed
the chain of production from exploration and development through
to first oil.
On base metals over the first nine months, zinc production
rose 19 percent, copper 40 percent and gold, including gold
equivalents, was up 45 percent.
In copper -- where Glencore is closing in on production
levels of rivals like Rio Tinto -- Congo unit Katanga
Mining had already announced the approval of an
expansion funded by $636 million of loans from Glencore.
The group included results from its other major Congo
operation, Mutanda, for the first time, with production jumping
to 46,140 tonnes over the nine months from 10,400 a year ago.
In gold, production at Kazakh unit Kazzinc was dented by
expected commissioning issues which will result in 2011 output
of around 450,000 ounces, below a 625,000 ounce forecast
provided by experts in Glencore's listing docment.
Glencore also said it was still awaiting approval from the
government of Kazakhstan for its plan to increase its stake in
Kazzinc to 93 percent from 50.7 percent.
Glencore, which listed in part to gain firepower for larger
acquisitions, has been seen as a potential catalyst for the
return of large-scale deals to the sector, not least with a
long-expected takeover of Xstrata.
The company has been trying to gain control of South African
coal miner Optimum and has also bought out minority
investors in Minara Resources.
The lock-up on Glencore's issuance of shares expires on Nov.
24 -- along with clauses that had tied in cornerstone investors
-- allowing the trader to consider larger deals.
Releasing cornerstone investors like Abu Dhabi's Aabar
Investments and Fidelity will increase the free float to almost
17 percent and potentially boost the company's index weighting.
Cornerstone investors subscribed to more than $3 billion of
shares at the time of the May float.
(Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)