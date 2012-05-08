* To hold maiden AGM, issue trading statement on May 9
* Global Witness says Glencore should explain Congo deals
* Global Witness says Congo deals pose corruption risk
* Glencore denies any involvement in corruption in Congo
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, May 9 Commodities trader Glencore
faced calls for greater transparency around its deals
in Congo, one of its most promising but most controversial
jurisdictions, as it prepares for its first shareholder meeting
since listing.
Anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness, in a new memo
reviewing mining transactions in Congo since 2010, said Glencore
should provide more detail on what it said were "potentially
corrupt deals" in the country and on its relationship with an
influential Israeli businessman, Dan Gertler.
Glencore and Gertler, it said, should release the full list
of shareholders of all offshore companies involved in Glencore
ventures in Congo, adding there was a risk those shareholders
could include "corrupt Congolese officials or their proxies".
Global Witness said both Glencore and Gertler had challenged
its facts and categorically denied involvement in corruption.
Glencore, which will hold its maiden shareholder meeting in
the Swiss town of Zug on Wednesday, said it had a clear
anti-corruption policy and "offering, paying, authorising,
soliciting or accepting bribes is unacceptable to Glencore".
Fleurette Group, owned by a trust for the benefit of the
Gertler family, said it had engaged with the campaign group but
rejected any allegation of impropriety and denied wrongdoing.
The Global Witness report, which examines the issue of
mining stakes sold by the Congo state, does not accuse Glencore
of corruption. But its probe into Glencore's deals in the
central African country comes at an awkward time for the world's
largest diversified commodities trader.
Glencore, a target for campaigners since its listing last
year after almost four decades as a private company, agreed in
February to a $36 billion takeover of Xstrata and is
currently wooing the miner's institutional and small
shareholders, some of whom argue they are not being offered
enough premium for the combined company's higher risks.
"(Xstrata shareholders) probably are already using this as
an argument for a better deal," said analyst Nik Stanojevic at
stockbroker Brewin Dolphin.
"But the counter-argument Glencore might use is that
although there is more risk, there is also better growth, and
valuation already takes this into account."
Xstrata's own assets are by and large in established mining
jurisdictions, from Australia to Chile, while Glencore has been
happier than its major mining rivals to tread in riskier, high
potential areas, in exchange for better returns.
"Most people know what they are getting themselves into with
Glencore; they know they do not operate in normal environments
and (sometimes in) jurisdictions where not everyone is
completely transparent," analyst Cailey Barker at Numis said.
"It is more likely to affect their PR than their investors."
Glencore, which already owns 34 percent of Xstrata, is
offering 2.8 new Glencore shares for every Xstrata share held.
While Glencore's chief executive said last week he had the
support of most shareholders, Xstrata's small investors could
sink a deal requiring 75 percent backing, excluding Glencore.
They flexed their muscles last week, with over a third of voting
shareholders rejecting Xstrata's pay plan.
CONGO PROMISE
Glencore has been in Congo since 2007 when it made an
initial investment in Nikanor, a miner seeking to revive copper
mines in Congo's lucrative Katanga province, alongside Gertler.
The investment became a majority stake after the global crisis,
and Glencore later merged the miner with rival Katanga to create
an operation that will produce 308,000 tonnes of copper by 2015.
It also has a stake in copper and cobalt producer Mutanda
mine, where it is ramping up production, and the nearby Kansuki
greenfield project. It hopes to combine the two, with a view to
ultimately holding a majority stake in the combined entity.
Ore grades in Congo's copper belt are among the highest in
the world - 4.2 percent of copper content per tonne in Katanga
and 3.4 percent in Mutanda, compared with less than 1 percent
for giant, historic copper mines in more mature jurisdictions
owned by rivals, like Chile's Collahuasi and Escondida.
But operating in Congo carries high risks, not just
operationally but also to miners' reputations. The involvement
of miner ENRC in the purchase of a Congo copper
operation expropriated from a rival hit its share price, dealing
a blow it is still recovering from, even after a $1.25 billion
legal settlement with the previous owner earlier this year.
ENRC bought control of the operation, Kolwezi, from a
company owned by the prominent but very private Gertler.
Global Witness said it was concerned by the sale of
Congolese state mining body Gecamines' stakes in Kansuki and
Mutanda to offshore companies associated with Gertler in 2011,
arguing the deals were conducted in secret, and involved
companies whose full list of shareholders are not known.
The sales of those Gecamines stakes were made public in
Glencore's IPO prospectus. The 25 percent Kansuki stake was sold
for $17 million, below its commercial valuation of as much as
$209 million, Global Witness said, though Gertler
representatives disputed this valuation.
"There is a considerable amount of risk attached to these
investments, and no other party was prepared to pay a fraction
of the sum paid by Fleurette," a spokesman said.
Global Witness said Glencore's shareholders should demand a
full external audit of its activities in Congo, warning the
trader's participation in "secretive and cosy deal-making" could
hurt it in any future government reviews of contracts and could
"expose shareholders to corrupt practices".