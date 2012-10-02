LONDON Oct 2 Glencore, the commodities
trader in the throes of a $33 billion takeover of miner Xstrata
, has bought a 50 percent stake in a Russian grain export
terminal, alongside Ukrainian agricultural producer Kernel
.
The terminal in the port of Taman, one of the largest deep-
water grain export terminals on the Black Sea coast, is close to
southern Russia's main grain producing region, providing a
platform for Kernel's Russian export business and extending
Glencore's reach.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, is already one of the largest exporters of grains from
Europe and the former Soviet Union.
Kernel said the terminal, with an installed capacity of 3
million tonnes a year and sold by EFKO Group, had an enterprise
value of $265 million. EFKO, a Russian food producer, was
reported prior to the deal to have estimated the value of the
assets at $200 million to $300 million.
Wheat output from the Black Sea-region producing countries -
Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, which normally supply a quarter
of world wheat export volumes - is expected to drop this year
because of drought.
In particular Russia, historically number the world's three
global wheat exporter by volume, is expected to decrease its
2012/13 grain harvest by a quarter to 70 million tonnes.
But Russia, with the world's fourth-largest expanse of
arable land and huge potential for modernisation in the
agriculture sector, is trying to position itself in the longer
term to increase grain exports by half and grab a bigger share
of growing world food demand.
President Vladimir Putin wants to see annual Russian grain
exports rise to 35 million-40 million tonnes by 2020, up from
last year's 27 million tonnes. To achieve those targets, it will
need billions of dollars of investment in infrastructure.
Glencore has spent the last eight months pursuing a
combination with Xstrata to create a mining and commodities
powerhouse.