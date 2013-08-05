BRIEF-Allstate says Allstate Insurance set to use drones for storm season
* Says Allstate Insurance is set to use drones for assessment of property damage claims across four states
LONDON Aug 5 Miner Glencore Xstrata said it agreed to sell Joe White Maltings, a malt producer based in Australia, to agribusiness giant Cargill Inc.
Glencore, which did not disclose the sum involved, said on Monday the deal was subject to regulatory approvals and was expected to close by the end of the year.
The vendor said it had acquired Joe White as part of its acquisition of Canadian grain company Viterra in 2012.
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
* Jaguar Resources Inc. Announces financing of $38 million USD