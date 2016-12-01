(Repeats with no changes)
LONDON Dec 1 Glencore > said on
Thursday it had sold assets worth $6.3 billion this year,
compared with previous guidance of $1-2 billion, and its debt
reduction plan was nearly completed.
It said its earnings before tax and interest from its
marketing unit should be at the higher end of a previously
announced range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.
"We have delivered on our commitments and done so in a way
that has preserved the long-term earnings capability of the
group," CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)