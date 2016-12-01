(Repeats with no changes)

LONDON Dec 1 Glencore > said on Thursday it had sold assets worth $6.3 billion this year, compared with previous guidance of $1-2 billion, and its debt reduction plan was nearly completed.

It said its earnings before tax and interest from its marketing unit should be at the higher end of a previously announced range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

"We have delivered on our commitments and done so in a way that has preserved the long-term earnings capability of the group," CEO Ivan Glasenberg said in a statement.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Susan Fenton)