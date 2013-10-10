LONDON Oct 10 Two groups of Chinese miners, in
partnerships that will pit giant Chinalco against
rival Minmetals, lead a shortlist of suitors for Glencore
Xstrata's $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru,
according to sources involved in the process.
Glencore agreed this year to sell the Las Bambas project to
meet demands from China's competition authorities after its
record-breaking takeover of mining group Xstrata. The Chinese
regulator feared that the tie-up handed the newly formed
commodities heavyweight too much power in copper.
Several sources said that initial bids for Las Bambas - due
to begin production in 2015 and one of the largest copper mines
to come on the block in recent years - had come in around the $6
billion mark, including the sum invested in construction so far.
Suitors will begin due diligence next week and could
fine-tune their numbers, which are close to analysts' estimates
of the mine's value and, two of the sources said, above
Glencore's target price.
In a research note published in May, Nomura analysts put the
end-2014 value of the mine at about $6.2 billion.
Copper has been among the most resilient metals even as the
commodity price cools, making copper assets desirable even for
miners under pressure to rein in spending.
HUNGRY CHINA
China already consumes about 40 percent of the world's
copper and has remained particularly hungry for significant
sources of supply. Las Bambas is expected to produce more than
450,000 tonnes of copper a year in its first five years of
operation and an annual 300,000 tonnes thereafter.
Providing details of the shortlist for the first time, the
sources said there were five to six groups of suitors, led by
Chinalco, which has partnered with Jinchuan, and rival
Minmetals, partnering with CITIC. Chinalco already has a
presence in Peru with the Toromocho mine.
Unusually, both Chinese groups have gone on the shortlist,
though it is unclear if both sets of Chinese suitors will submit
binding offers next month.
"It is like playing a game of poker with two hands," one of
the sources said as the groups prepare for due diligence.
A Chinalco spokesman was not immediately available to
comment. MMG, which drives Minmetals' base metals expansion
abroad, Jinchuan and CITIC Resources declined to comment.
Minmetals said last week that it had submitted a bid but would
not pay a "crazy" price.
Glencore declined to comment on the process but said
publicly last month that it had seen robust Chinese interest and
expects a sale agreement before the year end.
WESTERN SUITORS
There are also non-Chinese suitors, the sources said,
including mid-tier Western miners, potentially with existing
Peruvian presence.
Among the miners named by several of the sources is Newmont
Mining Corp, which said in a newspaper interview last
week that Las Bambas was "interesting" and has also indicated
that it could seek to increase copper production.
Other, sources, however, question Newmont's appetite, while
the company itself has declined to say whether or not it is in
the running for either all or part of Las Bambas.
By the time a sale is agreed this year, Glencore Xstrata
estimates that it will have spent $3.3 billion on Las Bambas,
one of the largest mines in Xstrata's project portfolio. It has
estimated the total construction cost will be $5.9 billion.
At current bid levels - and at a time when most major
producers are under pressure from investors to pull back on
deals and new projects - all buyers are expected to form
consortiums ahead of the final round, the sources said.
That would mean a Las Bambas ownership structure harking
back to the copper expansions of the 1990s, before boom-year
prices encouraged bold solo projects.
Some of Latin America's largest copper operations are
already joint ventures. They include Chilean mines Collahuasi, a
partnership between Glencore Xstrata and Anglo American,
and Escondida, the world's largest copper mine and a venture
that includes BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto.
Glencore has notified shortlisted suitors, the sources said.
The miner is pressing for second-round binding offers by
mid-to-late November, with a deal to be agreed by the end of the
year.