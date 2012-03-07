By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 Commodities trader
Glencore is raising a new $6 billion syndicated loan to
back its $37 billion merger with miner Xstrata and is
also extending $11.85 billion of existing loans, banking sources
said on Wednesday.
Glencore has asked banks to join the new 364-day $6 billion
loan. The loan, which includes a one-year extension option, has
been underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley and will show
regulators that Glencore has enough working capital to fund the
merger.
At the same time, the company is extending two existing
loans - an $8.34 billion three-year loan by a further year and a
$3.53 bln 364-day loan by one year.
Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment.