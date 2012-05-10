* Glencore borrowing to finance Viterra buy
* Brings Glencore's loan activity to $17.4 bln in 2012
* Rare example of underwritten loan
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, May 10 Glencore International
is raising a new $1.5 billion syndicated bridge loan to pay for
its acquisition of Canadian grain trading company Viterra
, banking sources said on Thursday.
The loan will provide liquidity to back the acquisition,
which got the green light from Canada's Competition Bureau on
May 4.
Raising fresh liquidity for the acquisition will also help
to protect the company's investment-grade credit rating of BBB
from Standard and Poor's and Baa2 from Moody's.
"Traders are incredibly focused on maintaining liquidity,
this is more of a backstop facility," a banker close to the deal
said.
Glencore declined to comment.
The new loan brings the amount that the liquidity-hungry
commodities trader has raised from the syndicated loan market to
$17.4 billion this year.
Glencore signed a $3.1 billion loan financing to pay for its
acquisition of Xstrata at the end of April. The loan was
originally launched at $6 billion and raised $11 billion from
more than 30 banks but was subsequently reduced.
The commodities giant also refinanced $12.8 billion of
existing loans into a new revolving credit at the same time.
NEW DEAL
The new $1.5 billion loan is being arranged by Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Canada and has been
launched to around 20 banks.
The loan has a one-year maturity and includes an option to
extend the loan for a further six months.
The loan is one of a handful of underwritten loans seen in
the market this year as borrowers choose club loans over
syndicated loans to avoid paying underwriting fees.
Other large underwritten deals include Glencore's previous
$3.1 billion acquisition loan and the $4 billion bridge loan
backing Swiss engineering firm ABB's acquisition of US
electrical components maker Thomas & Betts.
Unusually, the method of repayment for Glencore's new $1.5
billion bridge loan has not been specified, bankers said.
The company generates significant amounts of liquidity and
could also tap the bond market if necessary, one banker said.
Banks have been asked to give feedback on the new deal by
the middle of next week.