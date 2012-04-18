* Banks' commitments cut back by two thirds
* Loan can only be drawn if merger goes ahead
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, April 18 Commodities trader Glencore
signed a $6 billion syndicated loan backing its $90
billion merger with miner Xstrata on Tuesday after
raising nearly $11 billion in syndication, banking sources said
on Wednesday.
The loan includes a one-year extension option and was
underwritten by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to show regulators
that Glencore has enough working capital to fund the merger.
The loan, which can only be drawn if the merger goes ahead,
is new money for Glencore and additional exposure for its
lenders, although Glencore is not expected to draw on the loan.
"The facility is available to be drawn to the extent that
the merger gets approval. Whether it is or not is another
matter," a senior banker close to the deal said.
Glencore could not immediately be reached for comment.
Banks are eager to forge a closer relationship with
market-leader Glencore to maintain access to its ancillary
business and 31 banks of the 35 banks invited joined the deal.
Each bank had to seek exceptional credit approval to commit
$350 million due to significant existing exposure to Glencore
and Xstrata, but banks' commitments were cut back to only $100
million.
Lenders were scaled back to $200 million by the loan
oversubscription and then to $100 million after Glencore decided
to use the proceeds of a bond issue to reduce the loan further.
Glencore is also extending $11.85 billion of existing loans
in a process which is expected to close around April 26th or
27th, bankers said.
The company is extending two existing loans - an $8.34
billion three-year loan by a further year and a $3.53 bln
364-day loan by one year.
Xstrata also asked its banks for a waiver to allow $6
billion of its loans to stay in place as it waits for approval
of its merger with Glencore.
The short tenor of Glencore's $6 billion loan and pricing
which increases over time, suggests that the combined company
will seek to consolidate its finances when the merger is
complete, bankers said.