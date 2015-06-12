* Lonmin one of biggest losers in FTSE-250 index
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, June 12 Shares in Lonmin fell by
5 percent on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly loss
in almost three months after Glencore handed over its
stake to its shareholders this week, highlighting investor
concern over South Africa's troubled platinum sector.
Mining and commodity trading house Glencore had inherited
the 23.9 percent stake in platinum producer Lonmin through the
purchase of Xstrata in 2013 but said platinum was not one of its
core commodities.
It had announced in February its intention to distribute the
shares to investors on Jun. 9. Shares in Lonmin, the world's
third largest platinum producer, sank by about 9 percent on the
day of the distribution.
They were down by more than 5 percent by 1050 GMT on Friday,
making Lonmin one of the biggest losers on the FTSE-250 index of
mid-cap stocks.
Analysts had expected some selling pressure on Lonmin,
anticipating many investors in Glencore, a diversified commodity
player, would ditch the Lonmin shares because they were
unwilling to bet on platinum.
The white metal has lost about 43 percent of its value from
a 2011 peak of more than $1,900 an ounce and its outlook remains
cloudy.
Lonmin has proved a bruising investment for Glencore.
The worst-affected among the three largest platinum
producers by a record mining strike in South Africa last year,
its shares have lose almost half of their value since Glencore
completed the Xstrata acquisition in May 2013. The company now
has a market capitalisation of around 815 million pounds ($1.25
billion).
London-listed Lonmin, also at the centre of the violent 2012
Marikana strike which left 34 miners dead, had to rely on a $800
million rights issue in November 2012 to shore up its finances,
Last month it announced plans to cut 3,500 jobs at its mines
in South Africa, highlighting the distress low prices are
causing to the platinum industry.
($1 = 0.6450 pounds)
