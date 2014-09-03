JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 Swiss-based mining company and commodities trading company Glencore still wants to exit its 25 percent stake in platinum producer Lonmin at "the right time," its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Ivan Glasenberg also told a media briefing in Johannesburg that the company's talks with Brazil's Vale over combining their nickel assets in Canada were "struggling" but he did not believe they had broken down.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the discussions over linking the two companies' neighboring nickel mining and processing facilities in the Sudbury basin in Canada broke down partly due to disagreement over how to share the costs and savings (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)