* Criticises peers that oversupplied iron ore market
* Considers share buyback, special dividend
* Sees buying opportunities in oil, iron ore, due to weak
prices
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 10 Commodity trader and miner
Glencore promised on Wednesday to focus on returning
cash to shareholders rather than spending it on unruly expansion
of output that could weigh on prices of the commodities it mines
and trades.
Ivan Glasenberg, the chief executive of the company that
made a tentative takeover move for larger rival Rio Tinto
this year, has criticised Rio and others for
flooding the market with new supplies of iron ore, depressing
prices.
On Wednesday he attacked his rivals again, saying that lower
prices, particularly in iron ore and oil, were a function of
excess supply rather than weak demand.
Iron ore has lost about half of its value this year.
"We don't want to oversupply and cannibalise our own
business," Glasenberg said at the company's annual investor day.
"If we do generate cash and we don't find better ways to deploy
it, we are owner-managers and we are happy to pay back some
money to ourselves."
Some of Glencore's senior executives are among the largest
shareholders in the company.
Glencore's share price performance is roughly flat over the
past year but is better than peers thanks to a greater exposure
to base metals than to iron ore.
The Swiss-based company was the first among the large miners
to honour promises to return cash to shareholders, announcing a
$1 billion share buyback programme in August.
The London-listed group said it will continue to distribute
excess capital to shareholders through dividends, share buybacks
or special distributions.
"I think it comes down to value. At some point you have to
be happy as a company of where the share price is in doing the
buyback," chief finacial officer Steven Kalmer said, when asked
which one of these options was more appealing.
After Rio Tinto's rejection, Glencore said in October that
it was no longer pursuing a dialogue with Rio, the lowest-cost
iron ore producer.
But Glasenberg did say that lower prices may offer buying
opportunities in the iron ore and oil sectors.
"It's been said I don't like iron ore. (But) sure, i don't
mind iron ore if we can get an iron ore asset at the right
price," he said.
Should Glencore change its mind on Rio, British takeover
rules prohibit it from making a new move until April.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David
Goodman and Greg Mahlich)