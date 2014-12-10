* Criticises peers that oversupplied iron ore market

* Considers share buyback, special dividend

* Sees buying opportunities in oil, iron ore, due to weak prices (Modifies headline, adds bullet points)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, Dec 10 Commodity trader and miner Glencore promised on Wednesday to focus on returning cash to shareholders rather than spending it on unruly expansion of output that could weigh on prices of the commodities it mines and trades.

Ivan Glasenberg, the chief executive of the company that made a tentative takeover move for larger rival Rio Tinto this year, has criticised Rio and others for flooding the market with new supplies of iron ore, depressing prices.

On Wednesday he attacked his rivals again, saying that lower prices, particularly in iron ore and oil, were a function of excess supply rather than weak demand.

Iron ore has lost about half of its value this year.

"We don't want to oversupply and cannibalise our own business," Glasenberg said at the company's annual investor day. "If we do generate cash and we don't find better ways to deploy it, we are owner-managers and we are happy to pay back some money to ourselves."

Some of Glencore's senior executives are among the largest shareholders in the company.

Glencore's share price performance is roughly flat over the past year but is better than peers thanks to a greater exposure to base metals than to iron ore.

The Swiss-based company was the first among the large miners to honour promises to return cash to shareholders, announcing a $1 billion share buyback programme in August.

The London-listed group said it will continue to distribute excess capital to shareholders through dividends, share buybacks or special distributions.

"I think it comes down to value. At some point you have to be happy as a company of where the share price is in doing the buyback," chief finacial officer Steven Kalmer said, when asked which one of these options was more appealing.

After Rio Tinto's rejection, Glencore said in October that it was no longer pursuing a dialogue with Rio, the lowest-cost iron ore producer.

But Glasenberg did say that lower prices may offer buying opportunities in the iron ore and oil sectors.

"It's been said I don't like iron ore. (But) sure, i don't mind iron ore if we can get an iron ore asset at the right price," he said.

Should Glencore change its mind on Rio, British takeover rules prohibit it from making a new move until April. (Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by David Goodman and Greg Mahlich)