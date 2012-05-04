By Emma Farge
ST GALLEN, Switzerland May 4 Mining companies
will fight growing resource nationalism and could pull out of
countries where governments are demanding too large a share of
the pie, commodities giant Glencore warned on Fri day, a
day after Argentina nationalised the country's biggest oil firm.
"The mining industry is forming tight groups among each
other on how we are going to fight it...," Glencore Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg said.
Glasenberg, speaking at a conference in the Swiss town of St
Gallen, warned there would be consequences to producer countries
seeking an ever larger share of mining profits, a trend which
has risen alongside commodity prices as the main mining
constituencies raise taxes and royalties.
Glasenberg, whose company is in the throes of a tie-up with
miner Xstrata, warned Glencore would not hesitate to
withdraw investments in places like Africa if governments change
the terms of existing contracts in their favour.
"African states are going to have to be very careful because
there are minerals all over Africa and if they start this
nationalism or if they start taking a bigger profit, we will go
elsewhere," he said.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, operates across Africa, with key production assets on
the continent in South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo,
Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.
Glasenberg also said Xstrata, the FTSE 100 miner in which it
has a share of almost 34 percent, was holding back on the big
copper investment in Argentina.
"That won't happen for the moment," Glasenberg said at a
conference session on emerging market risks.
Argentina's Congress voted on Thursday to nationalise YPF
, seizing a majority stake from Spain's Repsol
. The move has drawn swift reprisal from Spain and has
prompted warnings that Argentina risks scaring off much-needed
foreign investment.
Glasenberg declined to specify the asset in question in
Argentina. Xstrata's assets in the South American country
include Alumbrera, the country's largest copper mine, a joint
venture. It also has a 50 percent interest in Agua Rica and 100
percent of El Pachon, two early stage copper projects. Agua Rica
is just 35 km (22 miles) from Alumbrera.
"Work progresses on the evaluation of our El Pachon and Agua
Rica growth projects in Argentina, and we continue to monitor
the situation in the country," an Xstrata spokeswoman said,
adding that the status of both the projects was unchanged.
Major miners across the sector have been reviewing their
investment in major greenfield projects, as they come under
pressure from shareholders to do a better job of balancing
investment in growth and returns for investors.
Swiss-based Glencore is currently seeking shareholder
backing for a $37 billion takeover of Xstrata. The structure of
the deal requires 75 percent of shareholders excluding Glencore
to approve it.
Glasenberg said that the deal was broadly supported but that
shareholder demands were not yet resolved.
Most shareholders like the deal but shareholders want more.
"They are asking for a better ratio," he said, declining to
comment on whether Glencore could improve its current offer of
2.8 Glencore shares for every Xstrata share held.
Xstrata investors are expected to vote on the deal in July.