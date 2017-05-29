BRIEF-Meridie to delist after incorporation into own unit
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
LONDON May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stocks fall, banks and oil weigh again
** London, NYC, Shanghai closed today
** Amadeus, IAG (Spain) down 2-3 pct
** Banca BPM and Unicredit lead losses among euro zone banks
** STOXX adds Glencore to STOXX50, removes Syngenta
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF MERIDIE IN ITS UNIT MERIDIE ADVISORY SRL
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based homebuilder PT Modernland Realty Tbk's (Modernland) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'. A full list of the rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects the significant improvement in the company's presales, which may result in higher EBITDA rec