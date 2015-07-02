(Updates with location of visit and participants)
LONDON, July 2 Global mining and commodity
trading firm Glencore met with Iranian officials in
Tehran to discuss possible business deals should economic
sanctions be lifted, industry sources said on Thursday.
Iran is negotiating with the United States and five other
big powers - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - a deal
under which Tehran would curtail its nuclear programme in
exchange for relief from sanctions.
"Exploratory talks took place around potential business
opportunities subject to the removal of the relevant sanctions,"
the spokesman for Glencore said on Thursday.
An industry source said that Glencore's head of oil, Alex
Beard, led a small team which met with Iranian officials to
discuss potential oil deals.
Royal Dutch Shell held similar discussions in
Tehran last month. Other companies are also understood to be in
discussions with Iran, but Glencore is the first commodities
trader confirmed to have visited Tehran close to the deadline
for a nuclear deal.
Western sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by more than
half to around 1.1 million barrels per day from a pre-2012 level
of 2.5 million bpd, with the loss of oil income making it
difficult to invest in new development and pay for the equipment
and services needed to keep its production operating smoothly.
