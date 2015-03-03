By Jonathan Saul
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 Traders are cutting plans to use
tankers to store oil at sea as the price incentive recedes, the
global head of oil at mining and commodities group Glencore's
said on Tuesday.
In January, the price of spot oil was around 50 percent
lower than a peak hit in June, enabling traders to potentially
make money by storing crude for delivery months down the line,
when prices were expected to recover.
Tanker industry sources estimated in late January that the
volume of oil booked for floating storage had reached up to 50
million barrels.
The economics of storage can only work if oil prices for
delivery in the future are at a large enough premium to those in
the spot market - a market structure known in the industry as
contango. A backwardation is when the opposite occurs.
Glencore's Alex Beard said the pricing structure at the
moment was feasible for land-based storage options but was not
"at current spread levels attractive enough to encourage large
amounts of floating storage".
"There were lots of reports of floating storage a few weeks
ago. Some of those have been dropped. Some have been used in the
market," Beard said during a presentation to investors after the
company's annual results. "Super contango and super profits in
the crude market are just not there at the moment."
Brent crude futures have risen roughly 15 percent from
January's close. And the discount on the Brent crude contract
for April delivery versus the contract for December has fallen
from more than $8 a barrel in January to around $6 a barrel now.
While the discount still makes land storage feasible, it is not
attractive enough for those booking tankers.
Using ships to store oil is more expensive due to higher
costs which include the hire of the vessel as well as insurance
and fuel costs, which could work out at anywhere up to $1.5
million per month per supertanker, each capable of holding up to
2 million barrels of oil.
"The jury is out on how many ships will actually end up
storing. The contango in the oil market has narrowed and the
spot market remains strong: two important factors making
incremental storage less likely," crude tanker group Frontline's
Chief Executive Robert Hvide Macleod said last week.
"We still think some ships will store, though. Our estimate
is 15 to 20 units. And the effect of this will be seen more in
Q2 and Q3 rather than in Q1."
Frontline said 40 tankers had been hired for
long-term charters this year.
Shipping sources said tankers booked for long-term time
charters had floating storage options, although it was unclear
how many of those options have been exercised by traders.
Freight fixtures seen by Reuters showed at least 15
supertankers were listed as being booked with floating storage
options, translating into at least 30 million barrels of oil.
"It's hard to completely know how many of these fixtures
have been formally concluded as it's opaque," a tanker source
said.
Distillate products, including heating oil, diesel and jet
fuel, remain in backwardation on both sides of the Atlantic,
making it difficult to store them for profit. A particularly
cold winter in the United States has boosted heating oil demand,
while the sharp drop in prices since the summer is also
increasing consumption.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli and David Sheppard;
editing by Susan Thomas)